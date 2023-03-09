Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $81.79 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Prom has a market cap of $81.79 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00020605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036634 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00222614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,751.49 or 1.00004295 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.48388546 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,227,890.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

