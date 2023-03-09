ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.02. 4,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

