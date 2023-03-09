ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 127,246,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 131,696,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.