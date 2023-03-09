ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 127,246,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 131,696,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.