Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 16,035 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,470,695. The firm has a market cap of $597.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.