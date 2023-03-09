Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 2,585 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $100,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.20. 256,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average is $238.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

