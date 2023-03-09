Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $72,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 74.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.22. 235,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,155. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average of $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

