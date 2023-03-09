Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 12,478 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.13% of Block worth $43,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after purchasing an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,438,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,054 shares of company stock worth $15,661,535. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

