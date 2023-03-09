Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $63.99 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $445.54. 289,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.79 and a 200 day moving average of $413.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

