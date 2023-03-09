Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sysco were worth $86,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 373,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

