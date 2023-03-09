Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.23% of Microchip Technology worth $77,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $471,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 749,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

