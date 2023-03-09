Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 5,242 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Danaher were worth $176,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.27. The stock had a trading volume of 527,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.