Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.40% of MSCI worth $134,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI traded up $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $544.36. 61,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,869. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

