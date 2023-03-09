Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $175,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

