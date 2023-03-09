Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,666 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $89,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after buying an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,479. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.