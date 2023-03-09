Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $103,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

PSA stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.34. The company had a trading volume of 318,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,726. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.59 and a 200 day moving average of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

