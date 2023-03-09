Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,604 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $74,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.81. 856,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

