Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $288.13 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $288,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after buying an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after buying an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $470.06. 1,080,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,522. The company has a market cap of $438.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.92 and a 200 day moving average of $514.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

