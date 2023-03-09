Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,555 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $79,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of MS stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $93.90. 2,687,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,401. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

