Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AT&T were worth $71,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,989,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,673,477. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.