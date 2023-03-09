Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,798 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.21% of Welltower worth $62,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

