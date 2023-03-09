Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,512 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $57,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,957 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,134,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $95,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. 2,015,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,346. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.61.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

