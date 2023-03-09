Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 34,015 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,015 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $60,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $119.49. 351,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

