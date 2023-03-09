Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $109.73 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.43064237 USD and is down -5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,660,747.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

