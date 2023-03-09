PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 109,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,478,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
