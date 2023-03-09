PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 109,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,478,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,111.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 655,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 267.6% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 735,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 535,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

