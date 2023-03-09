Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 134,098 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

