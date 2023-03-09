Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of CSG Systems International worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSGS stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

