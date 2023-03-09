Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:PXSAP)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of PXSAP opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.