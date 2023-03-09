Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Visteon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.