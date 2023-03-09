Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.
Visteon Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $41,000.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.