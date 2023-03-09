Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for WestRock Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

WestRock stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

