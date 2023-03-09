Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 3,451 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Up 0.5 %

QTWO stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.