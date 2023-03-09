Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok Sells 3,451 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,074.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Up 0.5 %
QTWO stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QTWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.