Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 17,004 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 17,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $544,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 948.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 475,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

