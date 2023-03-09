QITMEER NETWORK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $708,983.39 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $708,983.39 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.27576102 USD and is down -26.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $673,335.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

