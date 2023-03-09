Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.59 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00012954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $284.00 million and $38.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.80 or 0.07157915 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00071823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00028448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000275 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,566,955 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

