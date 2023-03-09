Qtum Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Qtum has a total market cap of $289.58 million and approximately $42.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00012742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,566,056 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

