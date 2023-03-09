Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

PWR stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.