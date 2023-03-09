Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 2.9% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $162.88. 201,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

