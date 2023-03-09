Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5,601.53

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,601.53 and $180,963.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00222495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,753.50 or 0.99997484 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,970.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

