Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.17 ($1.30).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.02) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quilter to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.89) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

Shares of LON QLT traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 92.96 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,570,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,561. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 81.99 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.20 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Quilter Increases Dividend

About Quilter

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.