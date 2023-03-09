Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

