Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qumu from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Qumu Trading Up 0.7 %
QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Qumu Company Profile
Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.
