Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.94 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $58.14 million and $4.94 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.32 or 0.01373649 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032370 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.01683071 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

