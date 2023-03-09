Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 4,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $37,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $5,822,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 868,040 shares in the company, valued at $168,460,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,116 shares of company stock valued at $37,845,507. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.13. 508,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.