Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 95,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $74,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 652,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.