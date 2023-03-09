Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.23% of Fastenal worth $61,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.98. 316,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,858. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

