Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.46. 436,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,951. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock worth $29,501,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

