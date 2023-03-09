Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $29.43 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $29,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 186,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

