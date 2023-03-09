Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $38.62 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 571,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

