Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $43.20 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $43,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.28. 162,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,234. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.33. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.