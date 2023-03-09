Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $50.04 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $50,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.88 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,644 shares of company stock worth $31,751,017. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

