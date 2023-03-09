Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $65,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.08. 110,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $244.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.66.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

