Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $125,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.18. 322,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,202. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.40.

Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Profile



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.



